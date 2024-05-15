'Man of Masses' Jr NTR Takes Internet by Storm as Devara Makers Tease First Single Release

Hyderabad: One of the highly anticipated Tollywood releases of 2024 is Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1. The anticipation among the audience for the release of Devara first single is soaring high ahead of Jr NTR's birthday on May 20. The makers of Devara have managed to pique audiences' interest with film's promotional assets. The latest social media post by a music label has only added to the buzz around Devara: Part 1.

As per several reports, it was predicted that the first single from Devara will be out on May 20. Now, a post by T-Series South on X (formerly Twitter) has almost cleared the air around the release of the first single from action thriller. Without divulging much, the music label dropped a short video from the film and dropped it with a one-word caption: "#Devara 🎶."

Soon after the post shared by T-Series South, Fans of Jr NTR were quick enough to float hashtags life "Man of masses," "#AllHailTheTiger", and "#DevaraFirstSingle," on the microblogging site.

The film helmed by Koratala Siva took off as a stand-alone project but later the makers announced it as a duology. Devara: Part 1 is also going to be Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. The film will feature Saif Ali Khan in role of an antagonist. Music for the movie, Devara is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose work is highly awaited by music enthusiasts and fans alike. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 5. However, the makers had to push the release to October 10.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is also making his Bollywood debut with his upcoming role in War 2, where he is set to star opposite Hrithik Roshan.