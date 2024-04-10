Maidaan Plagiarism Row: Mysore Court Orders Stay on Ajay Devgn Starrer

Hyderabad: In a big blow to Ajay Devgn and his team, Mysore Court has ordered a stay on the film. The film's story, which revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim- the coach of the Indian football team, has been accused of plagiarism. This comes just one day ahead of the film's slated release on April 11 in theatres worldwide.

The dispute centres on claims of plagiarism made against the producers of Amit Sharma's upcoming film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. Story writer Anil Kumar levelled allegations by claiming that the Maidaan filmmakers had stolen his script. Kumar claims that he started writing the story in 2010 and completed it in 2018. He then contacted an ad maker, who called him to Mumbai with his script. The writer claims to have the chat backing to support his claims.

According to the story writer, there were a lot of plot ideas, characters, and occurrences in his script that resembled the ones in the Maidaan trailer. As per media reports, the Mysore Court, taking into cognisance the complaint received from Kumar, ordered a stay on the release of the film. The Court has directed notices to be sent to the production banner Zee Studios over plagiarism.

However, this is not the first time Boney Kapoor's production has encountered difficulties. A couple of days ago, a vendor sought the Mumbai court, citing unpaid debts. However, the judge declined to issue a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn's sports drama. Meherafrin Investments Private Limited (MIPL), a camera seller, filed a commercial lawsuit against Byaview Projects LLP and Boney Kapoor, the producers, at the Mumbai City Civil Court at Dindoshi on Monday.

MIPL has asserted that Byaview Projects LLP and producer Boney Kapoor have not complied with their financial commitments, even after promising to make all due payments before the film's release. The vendor requested a hold on the movie's release because of unpaid fees. However, with the Court's intervention, the legal battle was resorted and stay plea was dismissed.

The Amit Sharma directorial after several delays is scheduled to open on April 11 with special previews beginning on April 10 from 6 p.m. Devgn portrays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the founding father of Indian football, in the biographical sports drama. Apart from Ajay, Priyamani, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao are also featured in the movie.

