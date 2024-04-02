HBD Ajay Devgn: At 55, Actor's Slate of Upcoming Films Is an Envious Mixed Bag

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who captivated audience with his deep dark eyes turns 55 today. His remarkable multi-decade career is a testament to his adaptability and commitment to the Hindi film fraternity. From modest beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's most renowned actors, Ajay Devgn has consistently won over fans with his wide range of roles and commitment to the craft.

Born on April 2, 1969, Ajay made his screen debut in Phool Aur Kaante (1991), winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the film. His powerful performance as a troubled character in the movie drew in viewers right away and paved the way for him in the industry. Devgn made a name for himself as an actor who could do it all, moving from action-packed parts to subtle roles in tough thrillers and love stories with ease.

His varied filmography has kept audiences entertained. The actor outgrew his part as an actor and ventured into direction with his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), which brought him both critical and commercial success. Devgn's status as one of Bollywood's most bankable performers was cemented by his ability to bring historical personalities to life on screen and his spectacular action sequences.

Moving forward, fans of the star are excitedly awaiting his upcoming projects, which looks like an intriguing mash-up of genres. As he celebrates his 55th birthday on Tuesday, here are his 5 forthcoming films releasing this year.

Maidaan: Amit Ravindernath Sharma's Maidaan, which is based on a true story, stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles. The eagerly anticipated sports drama will open in cinemas on April 10. The biographical sports drama is centred on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim with Devgn as the lead actor. Audiences can anticipate a nuanced and captivating performance from Devgn, known for his intense performances and versatility.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Devgn will also feature in the suspenseful action movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which promises thrilling scenes and compelling narrative. The movie, which is helmed by Neeraj Pandey, is scheduled to open in theatres on April 26, 2024. Jimmy Shergill and Tabu play the key parts in the film. The movie, which will be released in multiple languages, is a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama taking place over 20 years, from 2002 to 2023. Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari too play important roles in the movie.

Singham Again: The powerful duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are back with another actioner, a sequel to Singham. The two have together created fireworks at the box office. Rohit's next film Singham Again will once again feature Ajay as the well-known police character Bajirao Singham. Apart from Ajay, the primary cast of the third installment of the Singham franchise includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. The movie is slated to open in theatres on August 24, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Ajay Devgn posts about Raid 2

Raid 2: Raj Kumar Gupta, who oversaw the first installment as well, is back with Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn. The film is bankrolled under T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively, owned by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is a sequel to Raid, which released in 2018 and starred Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla too. It was based on an actual raid carried out in the 1980s by Income Tax Department officers. In the movie, Ileana played Ajay's spouse. The sequel is up for release in theatres on November 15, 2024.

De De Pyaar De 2: The Anshul Sharma directorial will see Ajay reprising his role in the sequel. In the highly awaited follow-up to De De Pyaar De, viewers can expect to see Ajay return to the screen with his trademark charm and wit, this time playing a character navigating the complexity of relationships and love. With his perfect comic timing, Devgn is all set to deliver another memorable performance that finds the right mix between tender moments and humour.

The filming for the film will begin in June of this year. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2025, which is also Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day. It is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

Ajay Devgn is turning fifty-five years old, and his journey from Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 to a seasoned actor now with a long list of superhits under his belt, the actor has come a long way. His stellar journey is proof of his dedication and talent. Devgn has made an unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, and is not done yet as a plethora of intriguing roles and captivating performances await his next ventures. With the kind of films in his kitty, one thing is certain Ajay's influence on Bollywood will continue for many more years to come.