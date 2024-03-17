Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Cruises past Rs 100 Cr Mark in India

Hyderabad: Shaitaan continues to maintain momentum at the box office. Following its global entry into the coveted Rs 100 crore club, the film starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika has now surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone domestically. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl-directed super natural thriller raked in Rs 8.07 crore on Sunday (day 10), pushing its total earnings to Rs 101.37 crore.

The horror flick hit theaters worldwide on March 8, making a strong debut with Rs 17.75 crore on its opening day. Padded by positive word-of-mouth, Shaitaan box office collections soared to Rs 18.75 crore on day two and Rs 20.5 crore on day three, ensuring a spectacular opening weekend.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, Shaitaan recorded a 37.19% occupancy across Hindi cinema halls. Mumbai led with 44% occupancy in 615 screenings, while Delhi and NCR followed closely at 36.67%. Despite only 26 screenings in Chennai, the occupancy stood impressively at 61.67%.

A remake of the 2023 released Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan explores the eerie story of a family held captive by someone possessing supernatural powers. The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R Madhavan as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala as Jahnvi, and Jyothika as Jyoti. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Shaitaan has captivated audiences nationwide.

While Shaitaan continues its box office reign, it faces competition from Yodha, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani. Released on March 15 and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Yodha kickstarted its box office journey on a modest note.

Following Shaitaan's success, Ajay Devgn gears up for Maidaan, set to hit theaters on Eid in April. His upcoming projects include Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2, slated for a November release.