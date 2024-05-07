Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arijit Singh Takes Ride with Wife to Cast Vote - Watch Viral Video

Hyderabad: Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh was seen exercising his democratic right by casting his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by his wife Koel Roy, the couple arrived at the polling booth in Murshidabad in the wee hours on Tuesday. The video of the couple arriving at the polling booth has surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time.

On May 7, Arijit Singh and his wife Koel Roy embarked on a short yet significant journey to the polling booth on their two-wheeler. Surrounded by family and friends, they fulfilled their civic responsiblity, contributing to the overall voter turnout in West Bengal.

As of now, approximately 73.93 per cent of the electorate have cast their votes in West Bengal, with Murshidabad leading at 76.49 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (73.68 per cent), Maldaha Uttar (73.30 per cent), and Jangipur (72.13%).

The Lok Sabha elections, which commenced on April 19, are being held in seven phases, concluding on June 1. The third phase, which began on May 7, witnessed polling in 11 constituencies in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and 14 in Karnataka, among other states. Additionally, voting took place in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam, Goa, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Arijit Singh's participation in the electoral process serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging citizens to exercise their fundamental rights and contribute to the shaping of the country's democratic future.