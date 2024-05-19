ETV Bharat / bharat

CISF Jawan Dies After Gun Goes Off

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Chennai: A 37-year-old CISF personnel hailing from neighbouring Karnataka died after the firearm he was carrying went off, police said on Sunday. A probe has been initiated to ascertain whether the deceased Ravi Kiran shot himself or if the weapon went off by accident when he was traveling in a bus to Karnataka on Saturday.

"Ravi Kiran hails from Karnataka and was going to his hometown Bengaluru from Kalpakkam when the incident occurred on Saturday," a senior police officer told PTI. "Only after the report we receive on the condition of the weapon, will we be able to ascertain the cause of death," the officer said.

