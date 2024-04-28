Arijit Singh Apologises to Mahira Khan During His Live Concert in Dubai, Watch WHY

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Arijit Singh Apologises to Mahira Khan During His Live Concert in Dubai, WATCH Why

A video from Arijit Singh's Dubai concert is doing rounds of the internet. In the viral video, Singh is seen apologising to Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. Scroll ahead to watch why.

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh, the celebrated Bollywood singer, recently found himself in a bit of an awkward situation at a concert in Dubai. During his performance, he failed to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who was present in the audience.

In a video shared on social media by Shahzadi Sipra, Singh can be seen introducing Khan to the crowd after finally realising who she was. He admitted his mistake, expressing his surprise and apologies for not recognising her sooner. Khan, looking stunning in a black outfit, graciously waved at the audience.

The incident occurred during Singh's rendition of Zaalima, a song from the film Raees, in which Mahira starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Despite having sung the song for her, Singh initially struggled to place Khan, leading to the somewhat embarrassing moment. As Arijit apologised for not recognising her initially, Mahira in seen

Mahira, a known name in both Pakistan and India, has been making headlines recently. In October 2023, she tied the knot for the second time with Pakistani businessman Salim Karim. More recently, rumors began circulating about her possible pregnancy, with a post on Reddit suggesting that she may be expecting her second child. According to the post, Khan has reportedly stepped back from certain projects, including the Netflix series Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo, and an unnamed film, in anticipation of her due date, speculated to be in August or September.

Throughout her career, Khan has earned praise for her versatile performances in a variety of Pakistani projects, including Humsafar, Bin Roye, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay They, and Razia. In India, Mahira garnered widespread recognition after her foray into Bollywood with SRK starrer Raees.

