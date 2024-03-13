Kerala HC Amicus Curiae Recommends No Reviews Within 48-hour of Movie Release

Kochi (Kerala): The amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has suggested a rule that says no one should review a movie within 48 hours of its release. This recommendation comes amidst discussions about whether bad reviews on social media harm a movie's earnings. The idea is to prevent "review bombing," where people flood social media platforms with negative reviews, often for personal gain.

The advisor's report also suggests creating a special online platform for reporting these kinds of attacks. They recommend that reviewers should offer helpful criticism without resorting to insults or personal attacks. Instead of just bashing a film, they should give constructive feedback.

The report emphasises the importance of maintaining legal and ethical standards in reviewing movies. The court has agreed with this stance, noting that some negative comments might be fake or have hidden motives.

There have been cases where reviewers, especially on video blogs (vlogs), deliberately bash new movies to make money. In fact, the director of Rahel Makan Kora filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police on October 25, 2023, alleging that his film was being unfairly attacked on social media. The police acted on the direction of the Kerala High Court in response to this complaint. (With agency inputs)