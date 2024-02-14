Bramayugam Controversy: All You Need to Know About the Mammootty Starrer and Why Is It Making Waves

Ernakulam (Kerala): Superstar Mammootty's upcoming film Bramayugam faced controversy regarding its portrayal of characters and themes. While the uncertainty loomed large over film's release, the filmmakers' willingness to address concerns put the things to rest ahead of film's release on February 15.

Kerala High Court Intervention

The controversy surrounding the movie Bramayugam erupted when a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court, seeking the revocation of the film's certification due to alleged defamatory portrayal of a real-life person. The petitioner, head of Punjamon Illam, a traditional Brahmin household, expressed concerns that the portrayal of the lead character, initially named "Kunjumon Potty," would tarnish their family's reputation. The plea was based on Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which deals with defamatory materials.

Changes Made by Filmmakers

In response to the petition, the filmmakers agreed to change the name of the lead character to 'Kodumon Potty.' This concession led to the closure of the plea by the Kerala High Court. The decision was made after the counsel for the respondents informed the court that they had applied to the Central Board of Film Certification for the name change. The petitioner had threatened to invoke Section 5E of the Act if the demand to change the character's name was not met.

Release Date Unchanged

Now that the name controversy has been resolved, the film is set to release as scheduled on February 15. It has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 139.42 minutes. The multilingual film will be hitting the screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Bramayugam Movie Plot and Setting

Bramayugam is a horror-thriller set in the 18th century, depicting elements of black magic. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam movie stars Mammootty in the lead role, with Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by T.D Ramakrishnan and Rahul Sadasivan, and the film is produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Alongside Mammootty, the movie features Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth, and Amalda Liz in significant roles.

Mammootty's Request for Open-Minded Viewing

Following the trailer launch of Bramayugam in Abu Dhabi, Mammootty urged fans and moviegoers to watch the film with an open mind. He cautioned against forming conclusions based on the film's promotional assets and stressed on experiencing the film without preconceived notions. Mammootty highlighted that the movie offers a fresh experience for the audience, particularly the new generation, as it explores themes in a unique manner.