Katrina Kaif's 'Good Morning' Post From Germany Has Vicky Kaushal's Heart

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who has been missing from the latest series of the Ambani ceremonies, has treated her fans to a stunning new photo of herself, taken in the picturesque city of Munich in Germany. The actor, who had not shared a personal photo in quite some time, made this update all the more exciting. Her husband Vicky Kaushal has got a heartful reaction.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself, exuding glamour in a striped shirt against the scenic backdrop of Germany. Alongside the photograph, she extended a warm "Good Morning" to her followers. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was quick to react to the post, showering it with a multitude of colourful heart emojis.

Vicky, who is currently basking in the glory of his impressive dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, has been making waves on the internet. In a recent interview with a newswire, he revealed that he felt a huge sense of relief when Katrina finally gave her approval to his performance in the song. Vicky credited Katrina's happiness with his performance, stating that he had managed to get everything just right.

Meanwhile, speaking of Katrina's professional endeavours, she was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Her upcoming project, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, is highly anticipated, with the actor set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Although the film was announced three years ago, production is yet to commence, leaving fans eagerly waiting for its release.