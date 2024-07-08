Bad Newz Song Janam Promo: Fans Weigh In On Vicky Kaushal's Steamy Scene With Triptii Dimri, Say 'Justice For Katrina'

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, have released the promo of the enticing track, titled Janam, on Monday, sparking mixed reactions among viewers. While many fans are lauding the electric on-screen chemistry shared by Vicky and Triptii, others have expressed concerns regarding Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the song's promo and wrote in the caption, "Caution: It's about to get hot! The sexiest song of the year is dropping tomorrow! #Jaanam song out tomorrow. #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July."

In the promo, Vicky is depicted playfully splashing water as he emerges from a swimming pool. The scene transitions to Triptii, clad in a sea-blue monokini, joining him in the water for a romantic interlude. The caption accompanying the video boldly declares it as the "Sexiest Song of the Year," culminating in a steamy kiss between the pair.

The netizens were abuzz with excitement over the scorching chemistry displayed by the leading duo, with a flurry of reactions from fans. Some fans are in awe of the smouldering connection between Vicky and Triptii, while others have diverted their attention to Katrina Kaif.

A fan commented, "Katrina bhabhi kaise seh lete ho yeh sab." Another wrote, "Justice for Katrina." One more wrote, "99 missed calls from @katrinakaif (followed by a laughing emoji)." While praising the song, a fan wrote, "Dharma Productions and their musical choices (followed by a fire emoji)."

Scheduled for release on July 19, Bad Newz also features Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia in crucial characters. The romantic comedy is collaboratively bankrolled by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.