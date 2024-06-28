ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Starrer gets amped up by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff's Special Mention

The wait is over as the trailer of the highly anticipated film Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead is out now. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

Bad Newz poster featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk (Film poster)

Hyderabad: The makers of the romantic comedy-drama Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in prominent parts, finally released the trailer on Friday, June 28. Dharma Productions took to Instagram and treated fans to the exciting announcement of trailer release after teasing fans to guess the time. The Anand Tiwari directorial is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

Taking to Instagram, the makers dropped Bad Newz trailer and wrote: "Tripling up the entertainment quotient with some #BadNewz – a total package of everything you never saw coming! 🔥 A rare comedy film inspired by true events."

As the trailer suggests, the story of Bad Newz revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare phenomenon where twins have different fathers. Filled with funny one-liners, the trailer also hints at Ammy and Vicky brewing humour with some elements of their real life. While the mention of Katrina Kaif and Manmarziyaan add oodles of humour given Vicky's personal connect, Tiger Shroff's inclusion is bound to leave audience in splits.

Bad Newz, previously known as Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, is Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy's first collaboration. The film was announced in March of this year. Vicky has been teasing fans with funny videos and posters of the film since its official announcement.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Tiwari have all co-produced the film. The film is the newest offering from the creators of Good Newz, which was released in 2019. The cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh.

