Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Starrer gets amped up by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff's Special Mention

Hyderabad: The makers of the romantic comedy-drama Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in prominent parts, finally released the trailer on Friday, June 28. Dharma Productions took to Instagram and treated fans to the exciting announcement of trailer release after teasing fans to guess the time. The Anand Tiwari directorial is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

Taking to Instagram, the makers dropped Bad Newz trailer and wrote: "Tripling up the entertainment quotient with some #BadNewz – a total package of everything you never saw coming! 🔥 A rare comedy film inspired by true events."

As the trailer suggests, the story of Bad Newz revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare phenomenon where twins have different fathers. Filled with funny one-liners, the trailer also hints at Ammy and Vicky brewing humour with some elements of their real life. While the mention of Katrina Kaif and Manmarziyaan add oodles of humour given Vicky's personal connect, Tiger Shroff's inclusion is bound to leave audience in splits.