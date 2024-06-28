Vicky Kaushal REACTS To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours, Says 'Enjoy The Bad Newz We're Bringing' - WATCH

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Bad Newz, alongside co-stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk on Friday, June 28. The event, held in Mumbai, was abuzz with excitement as Vicky addressed the persistent rumours surrounding his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.

When asked about the "good news" in his personal life, Vicky cleverly deflected the question, saying, "Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain (For now, enjoy the bad news we're bringing you). Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't hesitate to share the good news." This witty response has left everyone present at the event in stitches.

The trailer of Bad Newz promises a sidesplitting comedy, introducing Triptii Dimri's character, who finds herself pregnant and uncertain about the father of her baby's identity. The film follows her hilarious journey as she competes with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk for the title of best father. Directed by Anand Tiwari and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Bad Newzz is slated to hit theatres on July 19, 2024.

Apart from Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Chhaava, where he will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Additionally, he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love And War.