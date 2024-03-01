Katrina Kaif Says She Was the 'Fourth Girl' in Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Bachna Ae Haseeno

Actor Katrina Kaif shared in an interview that she was cast as the fourth girl in the 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseena. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, in a recent interview with a newswire, delved into her decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, reflecting on her past years. During the discussion, Katrina reminisced about her involvement in the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, where she was initially cast as the fourth female lead, but her role was cut from the final screenplay.

Recalling her early days in the industry, Katrina Kaif stated that she intended to portray the fourth character, but unfortunately, that part was removed. Bachna Ae Haseeno, helmed and produced by Siddharth Anand, hit the silver screens in 2008, captivating audiences and achieving commercial success. The plot of the film revolves around Ranbir Kapoor's character, a youthful womaniser encountering three women at distinct points in his life, propelling him towards personal growth.

The film co-starred Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, and Deepika Padukone as the female leads alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, Katina Kaif disclosed her wish to play the role essayed by Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai's Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Eventually, Katrina portrayed the character of a renowned actor named Babita, sharing on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh's character, Bauua Singh. Despite Katrina's commendable performance, Zero failed to meet box office expectations.

During the filming of Bachna Ae Haseeno, a romantic relationship blossomed between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, although it didn't stand the test of time, and they broke up in 2009. Subsequently, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space in the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, sparking speculations about their off-screen equation. This duo continued their on-screen collaborations in Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos before parting ways in 2016.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's latest release is Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, featuring Vijay Sethupathi. This gripping thriller hit the theatres on January 12, receiving rave reviews from critics.

