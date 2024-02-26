Katrina Kaif Nails All-denim Look at Airport - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is making headlines after her brand Kay Beauty forged a partnership with Women’s Premier League team UP Warriorz. After sealing the deal which will celebrate beauty on and off the field, the diva was spotted at the airport on Monday as she headed out of the city in style. Katrina, known for her sartorial choices, looked relaxed yet stylish in an all-denim ensemble.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Katrina is seen arriving at Mumbai airport in style. She pulled off an all-denim look comprising a jacket and comfort-fit pants, adding a light blue t-shirt to the mix. A pair of cool shades and white sneakers added to the allure, while her hair tied up in a ponytail rounded off the look neatly. The actor ditched accessories for her airport look and seemingly opted for a no-makeup look as she jetted off from Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas. She held her own in the film co-starring acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina was hailed for her quiet moves and consciously deadpan expressions, adding enigmatic depth to the character of Maria in Merry Christmas.

Coming up next for Katrina is Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion, wherein she plays a significant role. The actor also has already announced but stuck, Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Her untitled actioner with dear friend Ali Abbas Zafar is long-awaited, while fans look forward for makers to announce the film officially.