Kartik Aaryan winds up Chandu Champion shoot with a cheat meal - watch

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall audience with his upcoming film Chandu Champion. For the past eight months, the actor was really busy with the shoot, which finally got concluded on Wednesday. The actor resorted to social media to announce the wrap up, but that's not it. He indulged in his favourite dessert Rasmalai on the final day of the filming, calling it a victory.

Kartik has completed the shoot for his next film, Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, the actor resorted to Instagram to post a video of himself savouring a Rasmalai offered by the film's director Kabir Khan. For the unversed, Kartik underwent a physical alteration for Chandu Champion in order to play a real-life sportsman.

Kartik took to Instagram to post a video of himself with Kabir Khan and the rest of the crew. In the video, Kabir is seen giving Kartik a full plate of Rasmalai. Kartik, who initially appeared astonished by the gesture, went on to devour the treat and hug his director. The rest of the team was spotted cheering and smiling during the endearing moment.

The caption read, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk (red heart emoticon)"

Earlier, Kartik revealed the first look from his film wearing the India blazer, with short hair and an intense expression, as well as some minor injury marks on his face. He then recently stated on Instagram that he will fight Sena Agbeko, a World Champion, in the flick. He even posted a photo with the champion. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 14, 2024. It will be another Eid release for Kartik, since Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.