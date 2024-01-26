Kartik Aaryan basks in patriotic fervour with new look from Chandu Champion on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan shared another stunning image from his forthcoming film, Chandu Champion, on the eve of Republic Day. The actor, this time clad in military uniform, wowed admirers by sending out Republic Day greetings. The Kabir Khan directorial will depict the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold champion in freestyle swimming. Kartik Aaryan plays the lead, with Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis playing supportive roles.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Happy Republic Day ❤️ #ChanduChampion 👊🏻" The film is scheduled for release on June 14.

Kartik's Chandu Champion will face off Kangana Ranaut's Emergency at the box office. Kangana's film was originally scheduled to be released in November 2023, but was postponed due to a packed release schedule. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher as opposition leader J. P. Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Talking about Chandu Champion, it is directed by Kabir Khan, and is based on the incredible true-life story of a sportsman and his attitude of never giving up. Kartik will play the role of Chandu. The film marks Kartik's maiden collaboration with Kabir Khan. On the professional front, filmmaker Kabir Khan recently helmed the sports drama 83, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. '

Meanwhile, Kartik recently appeared in the musical romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, garnered a great reception from the public. Moving forward, Kartik will shortly begin filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Anees Bazmee, Aashiqui 3, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, the Hindi remake of Kirik Party, and an untitled project with Karan Johar.