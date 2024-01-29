Kartik Aaryan Taken Aback as Fans Break Barricade to Shake Hand with Him at Award Gala

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan encountered a surprising turn of events at the 2024 Filmfare Awards when his eager fans, in their excitement, accidentally breached the barricade, resulting in a collective tumble. Despite the chaos captured in a video, which is going viral on social media, no injuries were reported.

During his entrance at the awards ceremony, Kartik Aaryan, taken aback, witnessed his fans spilling over each other. The incident unfolded as he paused to exchange greetings with the crowd. In a video capturing the moment, the actor, on his way to the venue, acknowledged and waved to the throngs of fans. However, as he approached a section of admirers behind a barricade, the enthusiastic crowd surged forward, causing the barrier to give way. Swiftly, Kartik took a step back, avoiding any potential mishap.

Fortunately, no apparent injuries occurred as the fans enthusiastically jostled to catch a glimpse of their beloved celebrity. Security personnel promptly intervened, restoring order in the crowd. Kartik, visibly surprised, navigated the unexpected situation.

The incident drew varied reactions from concerned fans. Some voiced apprehensions about the actor's security, while others emphasized the intensity of Kartik Aaryan's fan following, acknowledging his status as a self-made superstar. The Filmfare Awards, attended by a plethora of celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and more, showcased the vibrant presence of the film industry.

Kartik Aaryan, amidst his various projects, unveiled a new look from his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Scheduled for release on June 14, the film narrates the inspiring real-life story of a sportsman's unwavering spirit. Additionally, Kartik is involved in other ventures, including an untitled film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. He is also set to feature in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.