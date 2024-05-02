Kannappa: Tamannaah Bhatia Roped in for THIS ROLE in Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Thriller

Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa, features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Now, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has also joined the cast of the Mukesh Kumar directorial.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telugu film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, has been stirring up excitement since its announcement. Directed by Mukesh Kumar, this mythological thriller boasts a star-studded cast, featuring actors from various industries, including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The latest addition to the cast is the Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is based on the story of Kannappa, a fearless warrior and atheist who later becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. This eagerly awaited project is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Lord Shiva, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a pivotal role. Prabhas will make a special appearance in the movie.

Bhatia will reportedly be seen in a song sequence in the Mukesh Kumar directorial. The cast also includes Nayanthara and Mohanlal in key roles. Filming is currently underway in Hyderabad and is expected to be wrapped up soon. The film will be released in Telugu, with dubbed versions in multiple languages.

The film's music is composed by Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma, with production credits going to Mohan Babu through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Other than Kannappa, Bhatia is set to star in Aranmanai 4, scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, alongside Raashii Khanna and Sundar C, who is also directing the film.

Bhatia has two Hindi projects in the pipeline, starting with Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa, and has been approached for a special dance number in Stree 2. Additionally, she will share screen space with Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in the supernatural thriller Odela 2. The film's release date has not been confirmed.

