Kalki 2898 AD Release Trailer Is out Now, Catch a Glimpse of 'Final War'

Hyderabad: The release of the second trailer for Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has generated significant excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts. Kalki 2898 AD trailer, which was unveiled on Friday, continues to showcase the high-quality visuals that were a hallmark of the first trailer. Packed with action scenes, the trailer also features a notable dialogue from Kamal Haasan, who says, "No matter how many ages and how many opportunities are given, people do not change and cannot change." This line has become a standout moment.

Kalki 2898 AD released trailer hints at an intense fight scene between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, adding to the anticipation. Brief appearances by Deepika Padukone and Shobhana further enhance the trailer's appeal. Prabhas' impactful dialogue at the end adds to the overall excitement.

The Kalki 2898 AD trailer has quickly gained traction online, amassing 1 million views within just 30 minutes of its release on YouTube, indicating the high level of interest and enthusiasm for the film. As the release date approaches, the promotional activities are in full swing, building up the hype for what promises to be a visually spectacular and action-packed movie.

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Kasi in 2898 AD, this magnum opus is poised to be one of Indian cinema's most extravagant productions. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, the film promises a narrative brimming with hope in a world fraught with dystopia.

As the Kalki 2898 AD release trailer suggests, Prabhas portrays Bhairava, Deepika Padukone embodies Sumathi, while Amitabh Bachchan takes on the character of Ashwatthama. Notably, Kamal Haasan will be seen in the role of the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. The ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rajendra Prasad.

With music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, Kalki 2898 AD marks the 50th anniversary celebration of Vyjayanthi Movies. Nag Ashwin's ambitious film is gearing up for a global release on June 27, across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other languages.

Leading up to its release, the film's first trailer debuted on June 10, setting the stage for excitement. Additionally, the production house unveiled a two-episode animated web series titled Bujji & Bhairava on Amazon Prime Video, serving as a prelude to the main feature. The buzz surrounding the film was further amplified with the launch of its first single, Bhairava Anthem.