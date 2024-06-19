Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Updates: 'Be Honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas On The Spot

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: 'Be honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas on Spot

At the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event, Amitabh Bachchan humorously interrupted Prabhas when he was asked about their on-set activities. Bachchan said in jest that they "touch each other's feet", adding that Prabhas never allows him to do so, and urged Prabhas to 'be honest'. The playful exchange amused the audience.