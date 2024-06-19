At the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event, Amitabh Bachchan humorously interrupted Prabhas when he was asked about their on-set activities. Bachchan said in jest that they "touch each other's feet", adding that Prabhas never allows him to do so, and urged Prabhas to 'be honest'. The playful exchange amused the audience.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Updates: 'Be Honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas On The Spot
Published : Jun 19, 2024, 5:24 PM IST|
Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Live Updates: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most eagerly awaited releases this year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi drama is rooted in Indian mythology and is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in India. The excitement around Kalki 2898 AD is soaring as the makers ramp up promotions with exciting plans leading up to the film's release on June 27. With the trailer, first single Bhairava Anthem, and animated prelude Bujji and Bhairava generating immense chatter, the team has now taken the film's promotions to Mumbai with a grand pre-release event. Keep scrolling for the latest updates from Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event.
LIVE FEED
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: 'Be honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas on Spot
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Teases Prabhas for Helping Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan, at the event, humorously teased Prabhas for helping Deepika Padukone with adjusting her chair. The playful moment showcased camaraderie among the cast, drawing laughter from the audience and adding a touch of light-heartedness to the event.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates:'Outrageous, Unbelievable' - Big B's First Reaction to Nag Ashwin's Vision
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised director Nag Ashwin's visionary concept for the film. He described Ashwin's idea and visuals as "outrageous" and "unbelievable," commending the director's futuristic and imaginative approach.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Prabhas Stuns in All-Black Ensemble
Prabhas, starring as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, made a stylish entrance at the film's pre-release event. He wore an all-black outfit paired with stylish glasses, exuding a dapper look.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Kamal Haasan Makes Mass Entry at Event
Kamal Haasan, who plays the antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD, made a grand entrance at the film's pre-release event. The actor sported a stylish white suit, paired with black shoes, and a matching cap.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone Shows Off Baby Bump
Deepika Padukone shared a picture on her Instagram Story from the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. The actor proudly displayed her baby bump in a body-hugging outfit.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Event showcases hoardings of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone
Hoardings featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan were prominently displayed at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai, highlighting the star-studded cast.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: First glimpse of grand event out
The stage is set for the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, promising a star-studded affair. The event aims to build excitement and buzz around the film, with elaborate decorations and film posters. It is poised to be a memorable evening.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone arrives in style
Soon-to-be-mom Deepika Padukone has arrived for the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai. Ahead of the event, the actor was seen donning an all-white ensemble as she arrived with her team. Interestingly, Deepika plays an expecting mother and a bearer of hope in the film.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Prabhas Fever Grips Mumbai
Ahead of the release of Kalki 2898 AD, massive hoardings of Prabhas starrer are placed across Mumbai. The makers of the film have put in every effort to audiences' attention. Needless to say, team Kalki 2898 AD will increase the visibility of the film across India with huge billboards placed across the country.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Live Updates: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most eagerly awaited releases this year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi drama is rooted in Indian mythology and is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in India. The excitement around Kalki 2898 AD is soaring as the makers ramp up promotions with exciting plans leading up to the film's release on June 27. With the trailer, first single Bhairava Anthem, and animated prelude Bujji and Bhairava generating immense chatter, the team has now taken the film's promotions to Mumbai with a grand pre-release event. Keep scrolling for the latest updates from Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event.
LIVE FEED
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: 'Be honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas on Spot
At the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event, Amitabh Bachchan humorously interrupted Prabhas when he was asked about their on-set activities. Bachchan said in jest that they "touch each other's feet", adding that Prabhas never allows him to do so, and urged Prabhas to 'be honest'. The playful exchange amused the audience.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Teases Prabhas for Helping Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan, at the event, humorously teased Prabhas for helping Deepika Padukone with adjusting her chair. The playful moment showcased camaraderie among the cast, drawing laughter from the audience and adding a touch of light-heartedness to the event.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates:'Outrageous, Unbelievable' - Big B's First Reaction to Nag Ashwin's Vision
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised director Nag Ashwin's visionary concept for the film. He described Ashwin's idea and visuals as "outrageous" and "unbelievable," commending the director's futuristic and imaginative approach.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Prabhas Stuns in All-Black Ensemble
Prabhas, starring as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, made a stylish entrance at the film's pre-release event. He wore an all-black outfit paired with stylish glasses, exuding a dapper look.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Kamal Haasan Makes Mass Entry at Event
Kamal Haasan, who plays the antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD, made a grand entrance at the film's pre-release event. The actor sported a stylish white suit, paired with black shoes, and a matching cap.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone Shows Off Baby Bump
Deepika Padukone shared a picture on her Instagram Story from the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. The actor proudly displayed her baby bump in a body-hugging outfit.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Event showcases hoardings of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone
Hoardings featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan were prominently displayed at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai, highlighting the star-studded cast.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: First glimpse of grand event out
The stage is set for the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, promising a star-studded affair. The event aims to build excitement and buzz around the film, with elaborate decorations and film posters. It is poised to be a memorable evening.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone arrives in style
Soon-to-be-mom Deepika Padukone has arrived for the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai. Ahead of the event, the actor was seen donning an all-white ensemble as she arrived with her team. Interestingly, Deepika plays an expecting mother and a bearer of hope in the film.
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE Updates: Prabhas Fever Grips Mumbai
Ahead of the release of Kalki 2898 AD, massive hoardings of Prabhas starrer are placed across Mumbai. The makers of the film have put in every effort to audiences' attention. Needless to say, team Kalki 2898 AD will increase the visibility of the film across India with huge billboards placed across the country.