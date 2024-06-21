6 Days to Go: Kalki 2898 AD Final Trailer out Today, Sneak Peek into Kasi, Shambala, and Complex Revealed

Hyderabad: With just six days left until its release, the makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD are keeping fans on their toes with a series of exciting promotional reveals. Prior to the launch of Kalki 2898 AD final trailer, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind much-awaited sci-fi drama, treated audiences to intriguing glimpses of Kasi, Shambala, and Complex – three pivotal locations in the film's narrative.

Enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, scheduled to debut this evening at 6pm. Anticipation is running high, with expectations poised to soar even further.

This morning, ahead of the trailer launch, the Kalki 2898 AD team unveiled a special countdown poster featuring a glimpse of the majestic Shambala Kingdom. The poster showcases a massive dry Banyan tree atop a rocky mountain, with Shambala Kingdom sprawling in the backdrop. Accompanied by the caption, "Shambala: Waiting for home."

Shortly after, they revealed a glimpse of Complex – a verdant, picturesque landscape with water bodies, offering a stark contrast to the earlier Shambala reveal. The poster is captioned intriguingly as "Complex: Conquered the World." Following this was the reveal of Kasi, depicted in a poster with the caption "Kasi: The Last City."

Film's director Nag Ashwin had earlier disclosed that the film spans from 3102 BC to 2898 AD, promising an exploration of 6000 years. Prabhas aside, the film boasts a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, among others. The film’s music is helmed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling cinematography and editing respectively.