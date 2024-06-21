ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Starrer Becomes FIRST Indian Film to Achieve This Milestone

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit big screens on June 27. The sci-fi drama rooted in Indian mythology is on a record breaking spree in overseas advance booking. Read on to know the latest milestone achieved by the Nag Ashwin's directorial.

Kalki 2898 AD (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release on June 27, has been creating a huge buzz. This marks Nag's first collaboration with Prabhas, and anticipation among fans is at its peak. Advance bookings for Kalki 2898 AD have already started overseas, receiving an overwhelming response.

Even before its release, Kalki 2898 AD has broken records in North America, grossing over $2 million from presales alone. It's now achieved another milestone with more than 210 IMAX shows scheduled across North America, a first for any Indian film. Fans abroad are eager for this visual spectacle on the big screen.

Set in a post-apocalyptic era, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama, Prabhas as Bhairava, Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi.

In exciting news for Prabhas's fans, the makers are set to unveil the film's release trailer today, June 21. The final trailer will be out at 6 pm. Recently, a pre-release event was held in Mumbai on June 19, graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and other stars. Moments from the event, like Amitabh Bachchan touching producer Ashwini Dutt's feet and Prabhas's chivalrous act towards Deepika, have become internet favourites.

With a star-studded cast including Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhana, and others, and music by Santhosh Narayanan, Kalki 2898 AD promises to redefine Indian cinema with its sci-fi narrative. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, it offers a cinematic experience like never before.

