Kajol's Hilarious Trip Montage Leaves Fans Laughing but Guilty on World Laughter Day 2024 - Watch

Hyderabad: On World Laughter Day 2024, Kajol treated her fans to a delightful video on her social media. The clip showcased her charming yet clumsy side, capturing moments where she stumbled during various events. Despite her graceful persona on-screen, these bloopers revealed a more relatable and endearing aspect of the beloved actor.

Known for her candid nature, Kajol often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional life with her massive following on social media. This time, she didn't shy away from embracing her occasional missteps, compiling them into a humorous montage for her fans' enjoyment.

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Kajol could be seen nearly losing her balance at a Durga Puja celebration and even taking a tumble while filming alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Accompanying the compilation was a witty caption: "After looking through all my pictures I realised I’m astonishingly well behaved in front of the still 📸! So let’s just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh. #worldlaughterday"

The response from fans was swift and heartwarming. Many expressed their amusement, albeit tinged with a hint of guilt, at witnessing Kajol's adorable mishaps. Some even shared their concern, unable to contain their empathy for her occasional spills.

As soon as Kajol dropped the video, fans swarmed her comment section with varied responses. One fan wrote, "‪I feel guilty while laughing😭‬" Another commented, "I can't laugh at all because I get sad when I see you in pain 🥲🥲 @kajol" A third fan wrote, "But I don't laugh with these, I cry for every hit you make."

Celebrities also chimed in, reminiscing about past incidents and sending their well wishes. Jackie Shroff affectionately urged her to take care, while designer Manish Malhotra fondly recalled a moment in Mauritius where laughter followed a stumble, encapsulating the camaraderie shared among colleagues.

In another recent Instagram post, Kajol offered a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming film, Do Patti, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti marks the debut production of Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films. Teasing the audience with its intriguing premise, the film promises a riveting tale featuring Kajol as a cop and Kriti as a femme fatale. With Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh also part of the cast, anticipation for this Netflix release in 2024 is palpable.