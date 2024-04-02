Kajol Wishes Hubby Ajay Devgn on His Birthday with Hilarious Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn never fail to wish each other on special occasions. Theior social media posts are filled with parises for each other with honest and heartwarming messages. On Ajay's 55th birthday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to wish him on his special day with a hilarious message.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a solo pic of her hubby Ajay Devgn as he turns a year older on Tuesday. Along with the picture, Kajol wrote a funny caption, which read: "Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately #birthdayboy"

In the picture, Ajay can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and looking towards a pool as he leaned on a wall. The actor sported dark shades and looked handsome under the sun. As soon as Kajol dropped the picture, his fans went gaga over it with many taking to the comment section to wish the actor on his birthday.

Not just Kajol, film producer Boney Kapoor too wished Ajay on the special day, stating that he has risen as one of the most valuable performers in the country. Boney, who is producing Maidaan, Ajay's upcoming film, wished the actor on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Ajay has emerged as one of our nation's most valuable actors with his passion for cinema, versatility in roles, powerful performances, and commitment to his art," the producer stated.

The actor will be bringing coach Syed Abdul Rahim's narrative to life in Maidaan, set for release on April 10th. The biopic also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles in addition to Ajay. The actor was last seen in Shaitaan, featuring Jyotika and R Madhavan in significant parts. This movie is still doing well in theatres after shattering multiple box office records.