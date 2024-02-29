Do Patti Teaser Out: Kajol, Kriti Sanon Set to Take Viewers on Thrilling Suspense-Filled Ride

Makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Do Patti', starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, dropped its teaser on Thursday. The film marks Kajol and Kriti's second collaboration after Rohit Shetty's 2015 film 'Dilwale'.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kajol are gearing up to face each other in the upcoming thriller, 'Do Patti', helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. On Thursday, Netflix India took to social media to unveil the teaser, offering a glimpse into the intense cat-and-mouse game.

The teaser opens with Kajol, who dons the role of a police officer, riding a bike in the hills. She embarks on a mission entwined with themes of truth, evidence, emotions, and deceit. Though not revealing much, the teaser introduces Sanon in a striking new persona.

While Kajol has previously delved into thrillers such as 'Dushman' and 'Gupt', 'Do Patti' marks Kriti's first venture into this genre. Furthermore, it is a debut for Kajol as she portrays a cop for the first time. The teaser alludes to a confrontation between Kajol's cop character and Kriti's suspect, hinting at the impending clash.

Set against the backdrop of the northern Indian hills, 'Do Patti' is touted as a gripping mystery-thriller directed by Chaturvedi, also known as BOB. It is the first production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.

This movie marks Kajol's second collaboration with Sanon, following their work in Rohit Shetty's romantic action comedy film, 'Dilwale' in 2015. The date for the film's release is yet to be announced by the makers.

