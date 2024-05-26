'Just Don't' Says Ali Fazal as FTII Celebrates Payal Kapadia's Cannes Glory

Hyderabad: In 2015, Payal Kapadia, a student at the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), faced disciplinary action for leading a protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's president. Fast forward to 2024, when Payal made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature, All We Imagine As Light.

As India cheers Payal for her historic win, FTII too joined in celebrating the success of its former student. The prime institute of the nation, however, faced criticism when it celebrated Payal's achievement. Actor Ali Fazal didn't mince his words, pointing out the institution's hypocrisy. He reminded everyone of the ordeal Payal and other students went through during the protests, which led to police charges and denied scholarships.

Ali Fazal's response on X/Twitter, a simple "Uhhh… please don’t. Just don't," echoed the sentiments of many who felt FTII was trying to take credit for Payal's success despite their past treatment of her. Despite the celebration of Payal's win, some felt it was a hollow gesture considering the lack of support independent filmmakers receive from the Indian film industry.

While Payal's triumph highlighted the potential of independent cinema on a global stage, it also shed light on the challenges faced by indie filmmakers like her in an industry often dominated by commercial interests. As Payal basked in her well-deserved victory, the debate around the treatment of independent filmmakers and the role of institutions like FTII in supporting them is buzzing the social media.