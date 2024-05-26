ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Just Don't' Says Ali Fazal as FTII Celebrates Payal Kapadia's Cannes Glory

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

Ali Fazal criticized Film & Television Institute of India's (FTII) celebration of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win. Payal, an FTII alum, faced challenges during her days at the institute. She was slapped with disciplinary action for leading a protest against appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's president.

Ali Fazal criticized Film & Television Institute of India's (FTII) celebration of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win. Payal, an FTII alum, faced challenges during her days at the institute. She was slapped with disciplinary action for leading a protest against appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's president.
Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal (Getty/ANI)

Hyderabad: In 2015, Payal Kapadia, a student at the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), faced disciplinary action for leading a protest against the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's president. Fast forward to 2024, when Payal made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature, All We Imagine As Light.

As India cheers Payal for her historic win, FTII too joined in celebrating the success of its former student. The prime institute of the nation, however, faced criticism when it celebrated Payal's achievement. Actor Ali Fazal didn't mince his words, pointing out the institution's hypocrisy. He reminded everyone of the ordeal Payal and other students went through during the protests, which led to police charges and denied scholarships.

Ali Fazal's response on X/Twitter, a simple "Uhhh… please don’t. Just don't," echoed the sentiments of many who felt FTII was trying to take credit for Payal's success despite their past treatment of her. Despite the celebration of Payal's win, some felt it was a hollow gesture considering the lack of support independent filmmakers receive from the Indian film industry.

While Payal's triumph highlighted the potential of independent cinema on a global stage, it also shed light on the challenges faced by indie filmmakers like her in an industry often dominated by commercial interests. As Payal basked in her well-deserved victory, the debate around the treatment of independent filmmakers and the role of institutions like FTII in supporting them is buzzing the social media.

Read More

  1. Celebs Decry Indian Film Fraternity Hypocrisy: 'It Took a French Producer' to Back All We Imagine...
  2. From Leading Protest at FTII to Cannes Acclaim: Know More About the Woman of the Hour, Payal Kapadia
  3. All We Imagine as Light Gets Resounding Reception at Cannes, India's Hopes Pinned on Payal Kapadia

TAGGED:

FTII CELEBRATES PAYALA KAPADIACANNES 2024PAYAL CAPADIA CANNES WINALI FAZAL CALLS OUT FTII

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.