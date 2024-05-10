Jolly LLB 3: Disputes over Shooting Reach Ajmer Court; Next Hearing on May 18

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Disputes regarding the halting of the Jolly LLB 3 shooting reached the court on May 10 with the next hearing on three petitions filed by two parties in the Civil Court North of Ajmer being scheduled on May 18. The President of the District Bar Association, Chandrabhan, filed a complaint against the film, accusing it of disrespecting the judiciary.

He lodged the complaint against the actors, director, and producer, alleging that the previous two instalments had mocked the judicial system. Advocate Prashant Yadav stated that Ajmer Railway Division Manager Rajeev Dhankhar filed an initial application urging the court to dismiss claims against the production.

The District Bar Association, on the other hand, demanded a spot inspection of the filming location within the premises of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). Allegations swirled around the unauthorised use of the DRM premises, which has been transformed into a makeshift film set.

The advocate said that the key actors from the movie Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have joined the fray, filing their applications seeking the dismissal of claims against them. The court has scheduled the next hearing on May 18 on the application filed by DRM, Kumar, Warsi and the application filed by the District Bar Association for spot inspection.

Advocates argue that previous instalments of the Jolly LLB franchise depicted misleading and derogatory scenes, fueling public perception against legal professionals.