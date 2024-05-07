Akshay, Arshad's Jolly LLB 3 in Legal Trouble, Accused of Disregarding Judiciary's Dignity: Report

Hyderabad: The filming of Jolly LLB 3 has recently commenced, with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi sharing a lighthearted video on social media to announce the news, generating buzz online. However, the movie has now run into legal trouble. A complaint has been filed against the film, alleging it of disrespecting the judiciary.

According to a report in a newswire, the President of the District Bar Association, Chandrabhan, has lodged a complaint against the movie's actors, director, and producer, citing the mockery of the judicial system in the previous two instalments. As per the report, the hearing of the case will take place today, April 7.

The complaint seeks to halt the shoot of the film, with Chandrabhan expressing concerns over the inaccurate portrayal of legal professionals and judges in the movie. He claims that such depiction damages the reputation of the judiciary and legal practitioners and that the filmmakers must take these issues into account.

The Bar President stated that the decision to file the complaint was made after watching the first two parts of Jolly LLB. He opined that the filmmakers, directors, and actors seemed to disregard the dignity and honour of the judiciary.

The President said that the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is currently underway in Ajmer, with the district magistrate's office being one of the locations. "Even during the shooting of this film, the image, respect, and dignity of the judiciary, including judges, do not seem to be taken seriously at all," he said.

The 2013 Jolly LLB featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles, followed by a sequel in 2017, with Akshay Kumar taking over from Arshad Warsi.