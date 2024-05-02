Akshay Kumar Teases Fans with Glimpse of Jolly LLB 3 in Fun Video Ft Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla ()

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding the third instalment of the Jolly LLB franchise has been building up since its announcement, and fans just can't get enough of it. The latest update came from actor Akshay Kumar, who treated his social media followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film's sets, featuring himself, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

In a hilarious video shared by Akshay on Instagram on Thursday, the trio pokes fun at the idea of who the real Jolly is, leaving fans wondering about the twists and turns in the upcoming movie. Akshay captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal (sic)."

As previously reported by a newswire, Arshad Warsi is set to join Akshay Kumar in the film and will begin shooting in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work is already underway, and sources reveal that the movie will feature both Jollys at odds with each other, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. A relevant case for the film has also been finalised.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2025. The Jolly LLB franchise, known for its satirical take on the Indian judicial system, has garnered massive success, and fans can't wait to see what the third instalment has in store.