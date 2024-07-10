Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Questioning in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case, Cites Health Issues

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This move comes closely after the agency uncovered new, crucial evidence that requires verification with the actor.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor cited "health issues" as the reason for her non-appearance. Her legal team met with ED officials to convey her inability to depose, and it is likely that the agency will issue a new summons to her in the near future.

As reported by a newswire, a source close to the ED revealed that the agency has summoned Fernandez to clarify certain aspects of the case, following the discovery of new evidence that sheds more light on her alleged involvement. The actor, known for her roles in films like Race 3 and Murder 2, is accused of benefiting from the proceeds of a crime, in which Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Fernandez's counsel Aman Nandrajog has declined to comment on the latest development, maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the matter. However, the ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illicit funds to purchase lavish gifts for the actor, including designer bags, high-end clothing, and expensive jewellery.

This is not the first time Fernandez has been summoned by the ED. In the past, she has appeared before the agency for questioning, during which she claimed to have received gifts from Chandrashekhar. The actor has consistently denied any romantic involvement with the conman, who is currently held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Fernandez had earlier accused Chandrashekhar of using the media to spoil her reputation and alleged harassment by him. She had requested the court to file a case against him, but later withdrew her plea. The ED, however, has argued that Fernandez was knowingly involved in possessing and using the proceeds of Sukesh's crimes, as stated in an affidavit filed in response to her plea to quash an FIR against her in the money laundering case.