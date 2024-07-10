ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Questioning in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case, Cites Health Issues

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her legal team cited health issues as the reason for her absence. The ED is expected to issue a new summons to her soon.

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again By ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This move comes closely after the agency uncovered new, crucial evidence that requires verification with the actor.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor cited "health issues" as the reason for her non-appearance. Her legal team met with ED officials to convey her inability to depose, and it is likely that the agency will issue a new summons to her in the near future.

As reported by a newswire, a source close to the ED revealed that the agency has summoned Fernandez to clarify certain aspects of the case, following the discovery of new evidence that sheds more light on her alleged involvement. The actor, known for her roles in films like Race 3 and Murder 2, is accused of benefiting from the proceeds of a crime, in which Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Fernandez's counsel Aman Nandrajog has declined to comment on the latest development, maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the matter. However, the ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illicit funds to purchase lavish gifts for the actor, including designer bags, high-end clothing, and expensive jewellery.

This is not the first time Fernandez has been summoned by the ED. In the past, she has appeared before the agency for questioning, during which she claimed to have received gifts from Chandrashekhar. The actor has consistently denied any romantic involvement with the conman, who is currently held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Fernandez had earlier accused Chandrashekhar of using the media to spoil her reputation and alleged harassment by him. She had requested the court to file a case against him, but later withdrew her plea. The ED, however, has argued that Fernandez was knowingly involved in possessing and using the proceeds of Sukesh's crimes, as stated in an affidavit filed in response to her plea to quash an FIR against her in the money laundering case.

READ MORE

  1. Section 325 Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora Endorse New Animal Protection Laws
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns in Custom-Made Rose Gold Gown at Film Festival
  3. 'My Baby Girl, My Lifeline": Conman Sukesh Sends International Women's Day Wishes to Jacqueline

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This move comes closely after the agency uncovered new, crucial evidence that requires verification with the actor.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor cited "health issues" as the reason for her non-appearance. Her legal team met with ED officials to convey her inability to depose, and it is likely that the agency will issue a new summons to her in the near future.

As reported by a newswire, a source close to the ED revealed that the agency has summoned Fernandez to clarify certain aspects of the case, following the discovery of new evidence that sheds more light on her alleged involvement. The actor, known for her roles in films like Race 3 and Murder 2, is accused of benefiting from the proceeds of a crime, in which Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Fernandez's counsel Aman Nandrajog has declined to comment on the latest development, maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the matter. However, the ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illicit funds to purchase lavish gifts for the actor, including designer bags, high-end clothing, and expensive jewellery.

This is not the first time Fernandez has been summoned by the ED. In the past, she has appeared before the agency for questioning, during which she claimed to have received gifts from Chandrashekhar. The actor has consistently denied any romantic involvement with the conman, who is currently held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Fernandez had earlier accused Chandrashekhar of using the media to spoil her reputation and alleged harassment by him. She had requested the court to file a case against him, but later withdrew her plea. The ED, however, has argued that Fernandez was knowingly involved in possessing and using the proceeds of Sukesh's crimes, as stated in an affidavit filed in response to her plea to quash an FIR against her in the money laundering case.

READ MORE

  1. Section 325 Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora Endorse New Animal Protection Laws
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns in Custom-Made Rose Gold Gown at Film Festival
  3. 'My Baby Girl, My Lifeline": Conman Sukesh Sends International Women's Day Wishes to Jacqueline
Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

JACQUELINE MONEY LAUNDERING CASEJACQUELINE FERNANDEZCONMAN SUKESH CHANDRASHEKHARED SUMMONS JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.