Section 325 Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora Endorse New Animal Protection Laws

Hyderabad: A significant development has taken place related to animal welfare. The recent introduction of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), bringing about notable alterations to the legal provisions pertaining to animal-related matters, among other changes. This action has garnered support from prominent animal lovers, including celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Shanaya Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor's IG Story (Instagram)

The celebs took to their respective Instagram Stories and dropped a post shared by the Mumbai police. The post read, "Whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both."

Malaika Arora's IG Story (Instagram)

This revised penal code has consolidated Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC into a single section. This aims to provide justice for voiceless creatures in cases of violations and other issues. Under the new law, equivalent provisions from the BNS, 2023, will be used instead of the former IPC Sections.

Jacqueline Fernandez's IG Story (Instagram)

It is essential to note that now Section 325 of the BNS will be implied when lodging complaints related to animal-related incidents. Furthermore, the BNS defines the term 'animal' as "any living creature, other than a human being," as outlined in Section 2 (2).