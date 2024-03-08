'My Baby Girl, My Lifeline": Conman Sukesh Sends International Women's Day Wishes to Jacqueline

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, penned wishes to actress Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. He has called her the most beautiful woman and the strength and inspiration of women worldwide.

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in Mandoli jail in a Rs 200-crore extortion case has once again come to the limelight for writing a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of International Women's Day, calling her the "most beautiful woman on the planet" and an inspiration for women across the world.

In his letter, Sukesh wished Jacqueline 'Happy Women's Day'. Addressing Jacqueline as "My Baby Girl", "My Lifeline, my Momma" Sukesh wrote, "This is that special day of the year, celebrating our existence and all the other beautiful women out there, who are the real super heroes of our lives. They say, it's a man's world, I agree. A man's real strength is the woman in his life, and the world is incomplete without her. As they say behind every success story of a man, there is surely a woman. I have my strength and powers from my beautiful woman, my love Jacqueline Fernandez."

"Baby you are the biggest example of all those beautiful woman out there celebrating the International Women's Day. You are a big inspiration for all those women fighting against all odds and negativity, the Real Shakti. Baby you are a rockstar, my super star and hero" he wrote.

He also mentioned about his cat, saying "he is big and looks superb in your yoga pictures. His eyes look super mischievous".

Sukesh had been in the news for his letters to Jacqueline in the past and has wished the latter on many occasions including Holi, Easter and even his own birthday. He had claimed of being in relationship with the actress, who recently had approached court seeking to quash the case against her claiming herself to be an innocent victim.

A few days ago, Sukesh had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and spoke about contesting elections against him. He had also written down a phone number and asked Kejriwal to answer whose number it is.

Sukesh has been accused of duping former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore.

