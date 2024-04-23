It is the happiest moment: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup Grateful for Padma Bhushan Recognition

Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup Grateful for Padma Bhushan Recognition

Entertainment industry stalwarts Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup were conferred with the Padma Bhushan Awards on Monday. The two have now spoken about the 'happiest moment' of their lives, receiving recognition for their contribution to the field of art and entertainment.

Hyderabad: Padma Bhushan honours were bestowed on renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty and seasoned singer Usha Uthup in New Delhi on Monday by President Draupadi Murmu. Veteran vocalist Usha shared her joy after obtaining the coveted Padma Bhushan award. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

Talking to a news agency, Usha Uthup said, "I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy... tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life... to be recognised and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?"

In a career spanning five decades, Usha Uthup has captivated audiences with hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha, and Darling, among others. Her distinct and powerful voice has helped her carve out a space for herself in the music industry.

On the other hand, Mithun Chakraborty, famed for his classic performances, expressed his profound gratitude after getting the award. "I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. I am very happy because when someone receives so much respect and honour... it's the happiest moment," said the actor.

The actor, often referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his admirers, made his film debut with Mrigayaa in 1976 and has since entertained audiences with his various acting abilities. Mithun's performance as a Santhal rebel got him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film. He then received two additional National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

Mithun made a name for himself during his decades-long career by appearing on chart-topping dance singles such as I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer), Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer), and Super Dancer. He was most recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files.

