Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor Diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in here after experiencing chest pain on Saturday morning. The latest health update, shared by the hospital, reveals he has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Despite this, he is currently fully conscious.

According to an official statement from Apollo Hospitals, Mithun Chakraborty, aged 73 and a National Award-winning actor, was admitted with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. Various tests, including an MRI of the brain, were conducted, confirming the stroke diagnosis. However, he remains conscious, well-oriented, and is on a soft diet.

The hospital's update mentioned that Mithun Chakraborty is under the care of multiple specialists, including neuro-physicians, cardiologists, and gastroenterologists.

Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

Earlier on Saturday, Mithun's son, Mimoh Chakraborty, assured that his father was doing fine, describing the hospital visit as a routine checkup. The actor-turned-BJP leader arrived at the hospital around 10.30 am.

A hospital spokesperson had previously stated that Mithun underwent an MRI and other medical evaluations. Further details were promised later.

Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award in January. The actor expressed gratitude in a video message for the honour. He dedicated the recognition to his fans worldwide.

The actor's most recent appearance was as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance alongside other prominent figures.