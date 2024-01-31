Chiranjeevi Takes over Times Square: Fans Celebrate Actor's Padma Vibhushan Honour - Watch

Hyderabad: The Indian government has honoured Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. An admirer of the actor paid tribute to him by displaying his picture at Times Square, New York, USA. Now, fans on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) have been sharing a video of his appearance on the billboard.

In a video provided by followers, Chiranjeevi's image can be seen prominently projected in Times Square by his ardent fans Srinivas Naidu and Timmy Cheedala. The image shows Chiranjeevi clad in a white pattu pancha outfit. The billboard read, "Congratulations Megastar Chiranjeevi garu for achieving India's most prestigious and highest civilian award - Padma Vibhushan. (sic)"

Aside from innumerable fans, superstars like as Jr NTR, Mammootty, and Mahesh Babu praised the actor on social media after he received the honour. Some filmmakers paid him a visit in person, while his family, including Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun, and others, expressed their love on social media. Chiranjeevi responded to the honour by saying, "After hearing this news, I became speechless."

Chiranjeevi also received the Padma Bhushan in 2006, making this his second Padma Award. Chiranjeevi is well known for his philanthropic efforts. In 1998, he established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) and Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks. It became the state's primary recipient of blood and eye donations. He also assisted film industry employees who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak in regaining employment.

talking about his film career, he has appeared in over 160 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada over his decades-long career. He was last featured in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. He will begin filming for Vishwambhara with Bimbisara director Vasshista Mallidi. The film is scheduled to be released in Sankranthi 2025.