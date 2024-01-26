Humbled, Grateful for this Honour: Chiranjeevi on Being Conferred with Padma Vibhushan - watch

Hyderabad: The Indian government made a historic announcement on the eve of Republic Day 2024, revealing the coveted Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan honorees. Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the outstanding awardees, receiving the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of his contributions to Indian film Industry.

Chiranjeevi resorted to social media and shared a video of himself thanking everyone. "I am overjoyed and unsure of how to react to this news. Despite the fact that we are not related by blood, you (fans) have always loved me, referred to me as a brother, and treated me like a member of your family. Thank you to all of my fans who have supported and loved me throughout the years. I am humbled, grateful for this honour and for receiving the country's second most prestigious honour. In my 45-year career, I've played a variety of roles to entertain you all, and in my personal life, I've always tried to do good for those around me. Thank you all once more," remarked the actor.

Chiranjeevi, 67, a highly regarded actor, has earlier received the Padma Bhushan award for his remarkable contributions to the film industry and commendable charity activities. The government has now presented him with the coveted Padma Vibhushan award. He was born as Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad on August 22, 1955. When he decided to pursue a career in movies, he took on the moniker Chiranjeevi, paving the way for an amazing four-decade career.

Chiranjeevi has had a massive impact on Indian cinema, having featured in 155 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. His awards include the renowned Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards, cementing his place as a film industry legend. Other Indian cinema industry stalwarts who have received the Padma Vibhushan include V. Shantaram, Zohra Sehgal, Lata Mangeshkar, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Rajinikanth. The announcement has prompted great jubilation and celebration among the Telugu film industry.