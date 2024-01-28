Sandeep Reddy Vanga Meets Chiranjeevi; Fans Demand a Film Together

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, along with Srikanth Odela, director of Dasara, paid a visit to Chiranjeevi to extend their congratulations on his Padma Vibhushan accolade. Chiranjeevi, revered for his contributions to Indian cinema, was recently honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2024. In a picture circulating online, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela were captured engaged in conversation with the veteran actor at his residence. Chiranjeevi appeared dignified in a grey ensemble while Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela conversed with him from the couch.

The image sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing their eagerness for a potential collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Chiranjeevi. One enthusiast urged Sandeep to share a story with Chiranjeevi, envisioning a compelling partnership, while another enthusiast highlighted the potential of their collaboration.

Chiranjeevi, in a previous video message, expressed profound gratitude to his fans and supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement following the Padma Vibhushan honor. He credited his achievements to the relentless support of his audience, friends, and family, acknowledging their integral role in his journey spanning over four decades. Through his career, Chiranjeevi endeavored to entertain audiences and contribute to social causes, reflecting on his dedication to both his craft and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal premiered on Netflix on Republic Day, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. While Animal garnered mixed critical reviews upon its release on December 1, it witnessed a robust opening at the box office, gradually ascending to become one of the standout successes of the preceding year.