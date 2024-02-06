Padma Bhushan to Pyarelal: Laxmikant's Kin Appeals Recognition for Both Collaborators

Mumbai: Rajeshwari Laxmikant, the daughter of Laxmikant expressed that the Padma Bhushan should have been awarded to both Pyarelal and her late father, in recognition of their collaborative work as the iconic composer duo. Pyarelal, one half of the celebrated duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, ahead of Republic Day, eliciting joy from the family. However, they felt it unjust to honor only Pyarelal, given their inseparable partnership in creating music for over 700 films.

Rajeshwari conveyed that the family appealed to the government to acknowledge Laxmikant posthumously, considering the duo's collaborative efforts. They penned letters to the ministries of Home Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, expressing their sentiments three days prior and on Tuesday, respectively.

Highlighting the duo's lifelong partnership since childhood, Rajeshwari stressed that both Laxmikant and Pyarelal contributed equally to their musical legacy. Acknowledging Pyarelal's deserving recognition, she also pressed for her father's rightful place alongside him due to their shared journey and musical contributions.

Laxmikant and Pyarelal embarked on their musical journey with the film Parasmani in 1963, achieving success with Dosti a year later, followed by numerous hit albums spanning over 35 years. Tragically, Laxmikant's demise in 1998 marked the end of their partnership, leaving a void in the music industry.

Rajeshwari reflected on their profound connection, citing their shared experiences from childhood, symbolised by their shared blood group. She expressed confidence in the government's fairness, believing they would rectify the oversight and honor both individuals accordingly.

Although the family did not harbor disappointment, Rajeshwari conveyed a sense of incompleteness in the award, given the duo's intertwined legacy and shared struggles. LP's significance lay in their collective identity rather than individual achievements, making it imperative to recognize both Laxmikant and Pyarelal for their contributions to Indian music.

Despite Laxmikant's passing, Pyarelal continued his musical journey, albeit sporadically, collaborating on projects such as Deewana Mastana and serving as a music arranger for various compositions post-Laxmikant's demise, including the song Dhoom Taana from the film Om Shanti Om in 2007. (With agency inputs)