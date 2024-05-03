In Jest, SS Rajamouli Offers Rs 10K Reward to Punch Director Seeking SSMB29 Update

Hyderabad: After the blockbuster RRR, SS Rajamouli is teaming up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for his next project is known. The buzz surrounding this upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been palpable right from the word go. Fans of Mahesh Babu are eagerly anticipating updates on SSMB29, and there's a noticeable curiosity within the industry as well.

On May 1, a pre-release event for the upcoming film Krishnamma, starring Satyadev, brought together three filmmakers – Siva Koratala, SS Rajamouli, and Anil Ravipudi – on the same stage. A video from the event has now gone viral on Twitter, capturing the amusing banter between Rajamouli and Anil, adding to the anticipation surrounding SSMB29.

At the event, Anil added to the excitement around Devara and SSMB29. He asked Rajamouli about when SSMB29 is going on floors and the what will he be canning on the first day of the shoot. He also asked asked Koratala to spill about Devara starring Jr NTR. With a smile, Rajamouli playfully encouraged the crowd to "punch" Anil, showcasing his good-humored approach to the constant inquiries.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been preparing for SSMB29, sparking speculation with his new look. Reports suggest the film will be a jungle adventure akin to Indiana Jones, with Mahesh's character drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman.

On the other hand, Siva Koratala's ambitious project Devara, starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is generating buzz. This two-part epic marks Jr. NTR's return after the success of RRR. Both films have fans eagerly awaiting updates and release dates, adding to the excitement in the Telugu film industry.