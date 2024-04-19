SSMB29: Mahesh Babu Back with SS Rajamouli from Dubai, Fans Drool over Superstar's New Look - Watch

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli made their return to the city from Dubai on Friday morning, sparking excitement among fans eagerly anticipating their collaboration on SSMB29.

Photos and videos circulating on social media captured the duo walking out of the airport, with Mahesh sporting a black and white jacket, jeans, a cap, and sunglasses, while Rajamouli opted for a brown tee and blue jacket. The duo tried their best to dodged paparazzi frenzy and zoomed out the airport, however, several videos and pictures made it the social media platforms.

Soon after Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's videos landed on social media, fans were thrilled to notice actor's new look. With long locks and beard, Mahesh looks handsome as ever. Fans speculate that their return could herald a significant announcement about the film SSMB29. Details regarding film's plot and title remain under wraps. Rajamouli, however, in a recent interview, hinted at the progress of the project. The filmmaker confirmed the completion of the writing and pre-production phases, albeit without finalising the entire cast except for Mahesh Babu, whom he praised as the protagonist.

Titled SSMB29, the film has already garnered considerable attention, with buzz suggesting it could be India's answer to Indiana Jones. The jungle adventure is said to the most expensive film made in India. Reports indicate that Mahesh Babu's character draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman, promising an action-packed adventure set in Africa. Writer Vijayendra Prasad disclosed plans to enlist Hollywood actors for the project, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming release.