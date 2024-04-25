Heeramandi premiere: Alia, Salman add star power; Aditi Rao Hydari poses with fiance Siddharth

Hyderabad: The premiere night of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut online series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was undeniably star-studded. The screening on Wednesday night was attended by a glittering cast of Bollywood celebrities. Several celebrities, including veteran actress Rekha, superstar Salman Khan, actress Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and Vicky Kaushal, came to support Bhansali and his Heeramandi team. Most celebs walked the red carpet dressed in ethnic attire.

Alia arrived at the premiere wearing an ivory sharara outfit. She wore her hair loose and accessorised with massive drop earrings and a bindi. She also posed on the red carpet with her mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The actor had earlier worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she received her first National Award. She will be collaborating again with Bhansali for Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Coming back to the event, Salman Khan drew attention as he attended the screening in Mumbai in his casual best avatar. He looked handsome in white patterned trousers and a black shirt, striking a suave pose for the cameras. The actor came to the event all by himself.

Aditi Rao Hydari with fiance Siddharth

On the other hand, Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari attended the premiere with her fiance Siddharth. Aditi shined in a vivid ethnic gown, paired with stunning long earrings that enhanced her look, while Siddharth looked dazzling in a sleek black traditional suit. As they made their way into the screening venue, the cute couple could be seen joyfully posing for shots while holding hands.

Talking about the show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set against the backdrop of India's freedom war in the 1940s, It promises to be an epic narrative of love, power, retribution, and freedom. The story of courtesans and their patrons digs deeply into Heeramandi's cultural reality.

The series boasts of a supremely talented ensemble cast, which includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi is all set to release on May 1.