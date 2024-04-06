Siddharth Reveals Wedding Plans after Engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari

Hyderabad: Actor Siddharth hinted at his upcoming marriage plans after disclosing his engagement to actor Aditi Rao Hydari on social media. During an award show, where he was honoured with the Best Entertainer Award for his movie Chiththa, Siddharth mentioned that the wedding date will be finalised soon.

Addressing queries about his wedding, Siddharth emphasised that there is a difference between a private ceremony shared with close ones and a secret act. While some speculate about the secrecy of the event, Siddharth clarified it was an intimate gathering. He stressed that the timing and decisions are in the hands of the elders, highlighting the significance of their approval of this lifelong commitment.

In response to questions about the duration it took for Aditi Rao to accept his proposal, Siddharth mentioned the significance of the outcome rather than the duration taken for Aditi Rao to accept his proposal, expressing his relief when she agreed.

"These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result if it is a yes or no is more important. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and in the end, my name was on the pass list," he said.

During the show, Siddharth surprised everyone by singing Kanmani Anbodu from Kamal Haasan's film Guna for Aditi Rao. Their relationship began while working together on the movie Maha Samudram, released in 2021, leading to them attending various events and vacations together. It seems like love is in the air for Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, and their fans are eagerly awaiting news of their upcoming nuptials.