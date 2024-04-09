Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Scintillating Trailer Unveiled

Hyderabad: The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, released the trailer of the series on Tuesday, April 9.

The series marks Bhansali's debut in the web world and stars renowned actors including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in key parts.

The series mounted on a grand scale is expected to transform viewers to Bahnsali's world when it premieres on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

Taking to social media, Netflix India dropped the trailer and captioned it, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar. Trailer out now! (sic)" Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "Cannot wait to watch!!" Another commented, "Omg!! Goosebumps." A netizen wrote, "Very excellent."

The series also stars Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom war in the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic narrative of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

The series goes deeply into Heeramandi's cultural reality through the lives of courtesans and their clientele, providing a gripping narrative that will captivate people all over the world.