Family Star Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Vijay-Mrunal Starrer Set for an Impressive Opening Day

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, Family Star, hit the big screens today featuring Mrunal Thakur alongside him. The movie, directed by Parsuram Petla, is being hailed as another family-oriented hit for Vijay, following the success of Kushi. With positive early reviews and an impressive 7.8 rating on IMDb within hours of its release, the film is expected to perform well at the box office, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it might open with a strong double-digit collection.

The film faces little competition in its native Telugu-speaking states, with only Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu Square currently running in theaters boasting global gross crossing Rs 94 crore. According to industry tracker Ormax Media, Family Star could rake in around Rs 10.5 crore on its first day of release in AP and Telangana, potentially surpassing the opening day performance of Vijay's previous film, Kushi, which debuted with Rs 16 crore nationwide last September.

The trailer and music of Family Star have received positive feedback, building anticipation for Vijay's portrayal of a family man with a tough exterior. Backed by a substantial budget of Rs 50 crores from Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film boasts music by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by KU Mohanan. Alongside Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, the cast includes Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Family Star isn't just limited to Telugu audiences; it has also been released in Tamil and Hindi markets. This marks Vijay's second collaboration with director Parsuram Petla after the successful Geetha Govindam in 2018. Fans are curious to see if this duo can recreate their previous success and draw audiences back to theaters with Family Star.