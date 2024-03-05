Dulquer Salmaan No More a Part of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently occupied with strenuous schedules shooting his forthcoming period-action movie Thug Life, directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. According to reports, the actor was in Serbia to film some high-octane action sequences. According to a recent report, Dulquer Salmaan, who also plays an important role in the film, has quit Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and will no longer be a part of the upcoming schedules.

According to a recent report, Dulquer Salmaan has left Thug Life since he has other projects lined up. Due to demanding projects and conflicting dates, Dulquer has opted out of Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film. As of now, Dulquer is filming his upcoming thriller Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri, as well as an upcoming power-packed thriller tentatively titled Suriya43, directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, which marks an overdue collaboration between Dulquer Salmaan and pan-India superstar Suriya.

Moreover, Selvamani Selvaraj's forthcoming film Kaantha will also star Dulquer and Rana Daggubati in prominent parts. Meanwhile, it was revealed that Thug Life's first schedule concluded on January 30. However, the directors are yet to make an announcement on Dulquer's departure from Thug Life.

This schedule included Kamal Haasan, Joju George, and Abhirami in some intense action scenes. The action-thriller also stars Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, Gautam Karthik, and many others. It is written and directed by Mani Ratnam, while the music is composed by AR Rahman. Ravi K Chandran is behind the cinematography, Sreekar Prasad oversaw the editing.

Dulquer Salmaan is undeniably one of the most sought after actors in the country today. The actor has multiple projects in the works, including the upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. Dulquer is also expected to collaborate with Sudha Kongara on the filmmaker's upcoming film, Purananooru, which stars Suriya. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in significant roles.