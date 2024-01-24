Thug Life: Makers Drop Announcement Video as Kamal Haasan Starrer Goes on Floors

Hyderabad: Thug Life, starring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, is one of Tamil cinema's most awaited films. On January 24, the makers of the film released a unique video announcing the start of shooting. The pre-production work for Thug Life began some months ago. The film brings together Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 35 years.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in pivotal parts. The cast includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Gautham Karthik. Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies released a special video announcing that filming had commenced. Sharing the video, they captioned the post, "An epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph. The #ThugLife shooting begins today! (sic)."

Thug Life is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies collaborated to produce the film. Previously known as KH234, the highly anticipated film has now been dubbed Thug Life. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will reunite for this film after working together on Nayakan. The film is billed as a mobster drama.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, action choreographer Anbariv, and composer AR Rahman. The release date for Thug Life will be announced later this year. Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will appear in Kalki 2898 AD. The title and first look of the new sci-fi action picture were recently revealed by the film's makers at the San Diego Comic Con.