After Chennai Schedule, Kamal Haasan to Head to Serbia for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam has announced his upcoming project with veteran actor Kamal Haasan, marking the reunion of the Nayakan pair after a gap of 36 years. Titled Thug Life, the filming of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's collaboration began a few weeks ago in Chennai, concluding with a successful 5-day initial shoot. The team's next plan includes shooting in Serbia, scheduled to kick off around February 28 or 29.

Recently, Mani Ratnam was seen scouting locations in Serbia, sporting winter wear in the latest pictures from the spot. Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan and other key actors including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Dulquer Salman will be part of the shooting in Serbia, anticipated to be an extensive overseas schedule.

Thug Life is touted to be a period action drama, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role alongside Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salman, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Abhirami in significant roles. Kamal Haasan will portray the character Rengaraya Nayakar in Thug Life, with his first look already unveiled by the team. The movie's musical score is in the hands of AR Rahman, while Ravi K. Chandran will handle the cinematography.

Although the release date for the action film Thug Life is not yet locked by the makers, it is expected to be finalized as the film progresses towards completion.