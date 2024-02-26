After Chennai Schedule, Kamal Haasan to Head to Serbia for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

After Chennai Schedule, Kamal Haasan to Head to Serbia for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life

Director Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan, completed its initial filming in Chennai and the next phase of shooting is in Serbia. It is reported that Kamal and some of the major actors will join the shoot in Serbia.

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam has announced his upcoming project with veteran actor Kamal Haasan, marking the reunion of the Nayakan pair after a gap of 36 years. Titled Thug Life, the filming of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's collaboration began a few weeks ago in Chennai, concluding with a successful 5-day initial shoot. The team's next plan includes shooting in Serbia, scheduled to kick off around February 28 or 29.

Recently, Mani Ratnam was seen scouting locations in Serbia, sporting winter wear in the latest pictures from the spot. Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan and other key actors including Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Dulquer Salman will be part of the shooting in Serbia, anticipated to be an extensive overseas schedule.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Thug Life is touted to be a period action drama, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role alongside Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salman, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Abhirami in significant roles. Kamal Haasan will portray the character Rengaraya Nayakar in Thug Life, with his first look already unveiled by the team. The movie's musical score is in the hands of AR Rahman, while Ravi K. Chandran will handle the cinematography.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Although the release date for the action film Thug Life is not yet locked by the makers, it is expected to be finalized as the film progresses towards completion.

READ MORE

  1. Thug Life: Makers Drop Announcement Video as Kamal Haasan Starrer Goes on Floors
  2. KH 234: Kamal Haasan's next with Mani Ratnam is now Thug Life; watch announcement video
  3. Kamal Haasan's new film KH237 to be directed by stunt-duo Anbariv

TAGGED:

Kamal HaasanThug LifeThug Life shoot in SerbiaMani Ratnam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.