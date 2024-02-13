Deepika Padukone to Join Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and Others as Presenter at BAFTA Awards

Mumbai: Actor-producer Deepika Padukone is set to add a touch of Bollywood glamour to the prestigious BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards ceremony. Joining the ranks of esteemed presenters like football icon David Beckham, acclaimed actor Cate Blanchett, and chart-topping singer Dua Lipa. The BAFTAs, slated for February 19, will witness these luminaries taking the stage to honour excellence in the world of cinema.

While the specific categories assigned to Padukone and her fellow presenters remain under wraps, anticipation for their contributions to the event is high. The lineup of presenters also includes familiar names such as Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, and Idris Elba, each adding their own flair to the proceedings.

Padukone's involvement in the global stage extends beyond her upcoming role at the BAFTAs. Following her appearance as a presenter at the 2023 Oscars, she continues to elevate the profile of Indian cinema on the international platform.

As the countdown to the BAFTA ceremony begins, attention also turns to the contenders vying for accolades this season. Leading the pack with 13 nominations is the historical drama Oppenheimer, followed closely by the gothic comedy Poor Things and Martin Scorsese’s gripping tale Killers of the Flower Moon, each garnering nine nominations. The stage is set for BAFTAs 2024 at London’s Royal Festive Hall.

Amidst her star-studded appearances, Padukone's upcoming screen outings captivate audiences. Her latest release Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, is enjoying success at the box office, while anticipation mounts for her role in the sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas. The actor will also be seen in action-packed Singham Again. In the latest offering from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Deepika plays "most brutal and violent officer," Shakti Shetty.