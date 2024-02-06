Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Head out for Shopping in Belgium

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Belgium in November to celebrate their anniversary. Now, a video of them shopping at a Belgian mall is going viral. The couple headed out to mark five years of being married.

The B-town couple are always a welcome sight for fans, whether on or off screen. The two are undeniably one of the most attractive couples in Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November last year in Belgium. Several photos went viral on social media where admirers noticed them enjoying their holiday. Now, a video of the couple shopping at a mall is currently doing the rounds on the internet.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram fan group, 'deepika.vibes', released a video of her and Ranveer shopping in a Belgium mall. In the video, we see the actress wearing a black jacket, blue baggy trousers and black boots, while holding a pile of garments. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opted for a black overcoat, beige trousers, a black cap and sunglasses. The video concludes with the Cirkus actor walking out of the mall with Deepika and extending his hand to hold hers.

On the professional front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in crucial roles. Deepika plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, garnering praise for her performance. In terms of her upcoming projects, she has a promising slate of flicks.

Deepika is awaiting the release of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in key roles. Deepika will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again, which will be released in theatres over the Independence Day weekend. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is working on one of the most interesting projects right now: Don 3. He will be following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.